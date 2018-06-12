Lunchbreak: Pork shoulder with a Ko-Rican chimichurri sauce

Chef Bill Kim

BellyQ, 1400 W. Randolph, Chicago

Urbanbelly, 1400 W. Randolph and 1542 N. Damen, Chicago

http://www.bellyqchicago.com/

https://www.urbanbellychicago.com/

Upcoming Event:

Bill Kim is hosting a Korean BBQ Block Party at bellyQ on August 11th. Featuring five Korean chefs: Edward Lee, Edward Kim, Bill Kim, Jennifer Kim and Won Kim – 4 Kims and a Lee! Tickets to be released towards the end of June.

Recipe:

LOLA’S Pork shoulder recipe

Makes 4 to 6 servings/prep time 30 min/ cooking 3 hours

1 (3- to 4-lb) bone-in fresh pork shoulder

1 cup Ko-Rican chimichurri sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 lb onions (5 or 6 medium), halved lengthwise, then cut lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick slices

1 cup chicken broth

Method:

Preheat oven to 325°F.

Score fat and any skin on pork in a crosshatch pattern. Make slits all over meat with a small sharp knife and insert Ko-Rican sauce in each slit.

Heat oil in a 5-quart ovenproof heavy pot over moderately high heat until hot but not smoking, then brown meat on all sides, turning occasionally with the aid of tongs and a carving fork, about 9 minutes. Transfer pork to a plate.

Add onions to pot and sauté over moderately heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and starting to turn golden, about 7 minutes. Stir in chicken broth and return pork to pot.

Cover pot with a tight-fitting lid and braise pork in middle of oven until very tender, 3 hours.

Transfer pork to a serving dish with the aid of tongs and carving fork. Boil cooking juices with onions until mixture is reduced to about 2 cups, 2 to 3 minutes, then season with salt and pepper and serve with pork.

Ko-Rican chimichurri sauce

Makes 4 to 6 servings/prep time 30 min

¼ cup Ko-Rican sauce

¼ cup Nuoc cham sauce

¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-parsley

1 tablespoon sambal oelek

Combine the Nuoc Cham Sauce, Ko-Rican Sauce, parsley, cilantro, and sambal oelek in a food processor and process for about 1 minute, until smooth. Set aside at room temperature.

Master sauces

Ko-Rican sauce

PREP TIME 10 minutes MAKES 1½ cups

2 tablespoons sweet paprika

2 tablespoons dried oregano

2 tablespoon chili powder

2 tablespoon madras curry powder

¼ cup kosher salt

½ cup distilled white vinegar

26 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup olive oil

Combine the paprika, oregano, chili powder, curry powder, salt, vinegar, garlic, and oil in a small bowl and whisk until well mixed. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up 2 weeks or freeze for up to 2 months (see note). NOTE This sauce won’t fully harden when frozen, so you can spoon out as much as you need whenever you want to use it.

Nuoc Cham sauce

PREP TIME 10 minutes MAKES 1 cup

¼ cup dark brown sugar, firmly packed

¼ cup fresh lime juice

¼ cup fish sauce

½ cup water

1 clove garlic, minced

2 green Thai chilies, minced with seeds

Combine the brown sugar, lime juice, fish sauce, water, garlic, and chilies in a small bowl and whisk until the sugar dissolves. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 2 months. Or freeze in standard ice-cube trays, then transfer the cubes (2 tablespoons each) to plastic freezer bags and freeze for up to 2 months.