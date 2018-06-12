× Lawsuit filed after Andersonville porch collapse injures 3 people

CHICAGO — A lawsuit has been filed after a porch collapse left three people injured in Andersonville over the weekend.

Twenty people were on a porch in Andersonville on the 5400 block of North Ashland Avenue when it gave way Sunday during a party. Three people suffered broken bones and contusions and they’re now suing the property owner.

Lawyers said it appears the porch supports were rotted. But the owner said the porch passed inspection when he bought the property just a couple years ago.

Resident Clayon Terrill said they were hosting about 75 people during a Midsommarfest party in their home, as the street festival took place blocks from the apartment.

A photo captured in the immediate aftermath show about 20 people were on the porch when it fell. The stairs remain, but the main portion of the porch is gone. One man, who was a DJ at the party, was on a porch below when it collapsed.

“I was inside with a few other people and all of a sudden we just like heard a big noise so we all ran to the back, and it was obvious as soon as we got there through like the french doors you could see the whole porch was gone,” Mark Mills, a guest at the party, said.

Neighbors who witnessed the collapse called 911, fearing people could be buried beneath the collapsed porch. Three people were injured, including the DJ. One guest suffered from a fractured leg, another from a fractured wrist, and the the DJ suffered a head injury, according to witnesses.

They were all taken to area hospitals in good condition.