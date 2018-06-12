Inspector general to review CPS sex abuse allegations

Chicago Board of Education President Frank Clark says he will transfer to the district’s inspector general all allegations of sexual abuse against CPS students.
The move will happen over the next 60 days.
In a letter, Clark said he will also ask CPS Inspector General Nicholas Schuler to review CPS sexual misconduct cases dating back to at least 2000.
The Chicago Tribune says its investigation revealed teachers and principals often failed to alert child welfare investigators or police when students disclosed abuse despite the state’s mandated reporting law.
The newspaper found that the district’s Law Department has investigated 430 reports of employee sexual abuse, assault or harassment of students since 2011.
The district said it found credible evidence of misconduct in 230 cases.
The newspaper examined more than 100 cases and identified about 70 school employees involved, including teachers, coaches, security workers, administrators, custodians, school bus drivers, counselors and lunchroom workers. Cases occurred at schools throughout the city, including Simeon Career Academy and Payton College Prep high school.
In the letter Clark said, in part:
The Office of the Inspector General has a critical role to play in evaluating how cases have been handled, both in looking at the cases the Tribune highlighted, as well as other instances that happened decades ago. To that end, in response to your letter, I intend to present a resolution at the June 2018 Board Meeting that will specifically empower and transfer this work to the OIG to investigate reports of sexual misconduct by employees, vendors, or volunteers where a CPS student may be the victim. The resolution will require monthly reporting to the Board, including the number of claims under investigation, the employees/schools involved, the nature of the allegations, and the status of any involved employee. I am also tasking the OIG with undertaking a review of sexual misconduct cases going back to at least 2000, and further as warranted by your office, to determine if additional actions are required and appropriate corrective action was taken. The Board and Dr. Janice Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, are committed to providing the appropriate resources for you to be successful with these new responsibilities, and a 60 day transition. In order to achieve our goal of making CPS students