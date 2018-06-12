The Ice Box Derby organization provides 30 young women an opportunity to spend their free time bonding and building race box cars. People can be paid $50 for their old fridge to be recycled and used as a race box car. The Ice Box Derby then has participants break into teams and work together in making the fastest car. A few of the members take a visit to WGN and show off their masterpieces in a quick race.
Ice Box Derby turns old refrigerators into race cars
ComEd’s Ice Box Derby contestants stop by WGN’s morning news
