Ice Box Derby turns old refrigerators into race cars

Posted 8:53 AM, June 12, 2018, by

The Ice Box Derby organization provides 30 young women an opportunity to spend their free time bonding and building race box cars. People can be paid $50 for their old fridge to be recycled and used as a race box car. The Ice Box Derby then has participants break into teams and work together in making the fastest car. A few of the members take a visit to WGN and show off their masterpieces in a quick race.

http://iceboxderby.com/