Ice Box Derby turns old refrigerators into race cars

The Ice Box Derby organization provides 30 young women an opportunity to spend their free time bonding and building race box cars. People can be paid $50 for their old fridge to be recycled and used as a race box car. The Ice Box Derby then has participants break into teams and work together in making the fastest car. A few of the members take a visit to WGN and show off their masterpieces in a quick race.

http://iceboxderby.com/