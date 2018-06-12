FeedonThis: Caption this features a great Cubs moment, QB, and Swaggy P

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There are so many words that one can say about a picture. Hence the caption can sometimes be one of the fun things about a particular snap shot.

It also makes for a great Sports Feed segment called "Caption This" - where Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman give their own words to a particular picture.

On Tuesday's show, it was for a picture of Anthony Rizzo, Andrew Luck, and Swaggy P which the guys commented on, and you can see the guy's captions in #FeedonThis in the video above.

The Bears weren't featured in this segment, and right now they're enjoying a rare break from the field.

They'll have 41 days between the end of mini camp last week till the report day of Training Camp, so how do they make them restful yet productive?

Jarrett gave his thoughts on that to Josh having been through it with the Tennessee Titans, and you can watch the discussion in the video above.

Everyone continues to wait to see when the White Sox will bring up two of their main prospects - Eloy Jimenez and Michael Kopech. They continue their work down in the minors with the real possibility of a call up as the season approaches the second half.

Meanwhile the team continues to develop the players on the major league level as well - and you can watch the guys discussion on them in the video above.