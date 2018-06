Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A historian from Northwestern University helped shape one of the newest exhibits at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.

The exhibit, “Americans and the Holocaust,” examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped America’s responses to Nazism and the persecution of Jewish people.

Dr. Daniel Greene, guest curator at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, visited the WGN Morning to discuss the project.