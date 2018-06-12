× Cubs shut down by Anderson, Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chase Anderson pitched seven innings of one-hit ball to take advantage of some rare run support, and the Milwaukee Brewers two-hit the Chicago Cubs 4-0 Tuesday night to take back first place in the NL Central.

Travis Shaw hit a pair of two-run doubles, and Anderson (5-5) locked it down from there to end Milwaukee’s seven-game skid against the Cubs. The Brewers had been shut out in Anderson’s three most recent starts against Chicago.

Anderson threw a Brewers’ season-high 107 pitches. Chicago’s only hit against him was an infield chopper by Willson Contreras in the second. Anderson made effective use of his curveball and changeup and retired his final 17 hitters.

Taylor Williams and Jacob Barnes finished up for Milwaukee with an inning each.

The Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Shaw’s shot that evaded diving first baseman Anthony Rizzo and rolled into the right-field corner.

Shaw lined a low pitch into right field for his second two-run double in the third. A heads-up play by Lorenzo Cain allowed the Brewers to escape a rundown and set the table for Shaw’s hit.

Cain’s bouncer up the middle trapped teammate Christian Yelich in a rundown between second and third, but Cain confused the Cubs by running nearly to second base. Yelich returned to second safely and Cain went back to first with no out recorded.