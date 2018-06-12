CPS principal retires following controversy over career day speaker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A principal at a Chicago Public School abruptly retired after inviting a controversial activist to speak at the school’s career day.

Mary Beth Cunat retired one year into a four-year deal after some parents complained about her inviting Ethan Ethos for career day at Wildwood Elementary School.

Some parents claimed Ethos used some threatening language toward police on his social media pages. Once some parents found out about it, some were not pleased. A local blog quoted a letter from the principal to parents in which she said she had hoped the speaker would share with the students his experience of becoming civically active.

Some who live in the community think the principal was unfairly targeted.

“What I think people need to understand is this principal was pressured out. Her resignation was forced by powerful forces in the community who will not tolerate any criticism of police,” Michael Rabbit, a neighborhood resident, said. “Social media makes it very clear that officers have been very outspoken. The concern is that they will not tolerate truth telling in our schools whether that truth telling involves police violence, torture, cover-ups, corruption or code of silence.”

A meeting is being held at the school Tuesday evening regarding the incident. WGN’s Erik Runge will have updates on WGN News at 9.