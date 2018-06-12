Cloudiest spell here in two months gives way to sunshine Wednesday/ Thursday—humidities to dive; but steamy heat stages Father’s Day weekend comeback—four 90s possible; building hot dome deflects thundery downpours to the North Woods
-
What present do I get for someone who loves weather?
-
Showers possible, slightly cooler weather for weekend
-
Warm, mostly sunny weather continues
-
Storms expected Sunday, warmer temps on the way
-
Much more mild weather for the weekend
-
-
Cooler temps on the way
-
Mild weekend to follow a hot Thursday
-
Rain, cooler temps on the way
-
90-degree temps continue
-
Summer weather comes in strong
-
-
Hot weekend temps on the way
-
Storms possible with warmer weather
-
Rain possible later in week, warmer temps on the way