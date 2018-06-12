Cheryl Raye Stout talks Cubs, Bears, and Bulls dynasty on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If there is one person in Chicago sports media to discuss the current state of affairs or the great teams of the past, Cheryl Raye Stout is the person to do so.

She can offer perspective on the Cubs' current stretch of success along with the optimism surrounding the Bears with Matt Nagy. At the same time, she can offer some perspective on the Bulls dynasty and how it compares to the present-day one of the Warriors.

Naturally Cheryl discussed both on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Fyrdman on Tuesday's show during her most recent visit to CLTV.

You can watch her discussion on all three topics in the video above or below.