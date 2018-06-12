× Chatwood inconsistent, Anderson brilliant as the Brewers beat the Cubs

MILWAUKEE – Even in a year of inconsistency, Tyler Chatwood had his best day against the Cubs’ rival to the North.

On April 29th, the starter pitched seven shutout innings against the Brewers in a 2-0 win at Wrigley Field, a performance where the strikeouts were higher than the walks and the pitch count under 100 late into the game.

Joe Maddon hoped for some more of that from the pitcher when he faced the Brewers again Tuesday at Miller Park, hoping his free passes would remain down and his best stuff come out as the team tried to hold onto first place in the NL Central.

It didn’t happen. Instead it was the opposing pitcher that enjoyed quite a day.

Chase Anderson surrendered just one hit to the Cubs over seven innings, walking just one batter while striking out six in shutting down the Cubs’ offense. While his walks were down, Chatwood couldn’t keep the Brewers off the scoreboard, allowing all the runs in a 4-0 loss to Milwaukee Tuesday night at Miller Park.

The defeat drops the Cubs back to a half-game behind the Brewers for first in the division, with the team’s meeting on Wednesday afternoon in the series finale.

All of the damage done by the Brewers to Chatwood was done in the first three innings – and all by the same guy. Milwaukee’s Travis Shaw brought home a pair of runs in the first with a double and then did the same in the third, with Chatwood settling down after to not allow a hit till being pulled after the fifth.

But Anderson allowed next to nothing over seven innings and the Brewers’ bullpen didn’t budge. Taylor Williams and Jacob Barnes shut the door in the eighth and ninth as Milwaukee took back the advantage in the division for at least one night.