Sources say CFD diver had no signs of trauma

CHICAGO -- WGN Investigates has learned new information about the death of a Chicago Fire Department diver.

Juan Bucio, 46, was searching for a missing boater last month when he became separated from his partner.

Sources told WGN INvestigates Tuesday a preliminary investigation has found no obvious signs of trauma to his body.

Federal investigators from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health have been in Chicago. They’ve interviewed the dive team and inspected the fire boat, which has not been pulled out of service.

Sources said Bucio’s body had no obvious signs of the trauma that one would expect if he had been by the boat.

Also, there were no rips or cuts on his dive suit.

He was also found in the river with his mask still covering his face.

The medical examiner has yet to rule on Bucio’s cause of death.

His equipment, including oxygen tank, air line and regulator is being shipped to Florida for testing.

Bucio was no novice. He had nearly 11 years of experience on the CFD dive team.

The federal investigation can take more than a year. Autopsy results are expected sooner and should shed light on the possibility that a medical condition contributed to Bucio’s death.