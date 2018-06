BROOKFIELD, Ill. – Brookfield Zoo is mourning the loss of a beloved dolphin.

Maxine was a 3-year-old bottlenose dolphin and the zoo says she passed away from a bacterial infection that caused organ failure.

The zoo said in a statement:

Despite the tireless efforts of our animal care staff, sadly, Maxine succumbed to the aggressive disease. … Maxine’s death has been devastating to all of the Chicago Zoological Society family and she will be greatly missed.