CHICAGO — The body of a woman was found in a garage on the city’s Far South Side.

The discovery was made around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West 104th Street in the Fernwood neighborhood.

The woman is believed to be in her 40s.

Area South Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

