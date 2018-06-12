Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson engaged after only few weeks of dating: reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are reportedly engaged after just a few weeks of dating.

Several publications are reporting the singer and Saturday Night Live comedian are a committed couple, but one is quoted as saying they are not rushing to get married.

“They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” one insider told Us Weekly.

The news comes just a few days after the pair, both 24-years-old, have been sending flirty messages about each other on social media.

feel the love A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 8, 2018 at 1:34am PDT

Davidson has two new tattoos dedicated to Grande. The black bunny ear tattoo behind his ear -- pictured below -- looks to portray the mask worn by Grande on her "Dangerous Woman" album cover. The second tattoo, her initials, is located on his hand, according to BuzzFeed.

Last month, the pair began dating shortly after Grande's breakup with rapper Mac Miller in May, and Davidson's breakup with longtime girlfriend Cazzie David in mid-May.