8-year-old with 3D-printed hand throws out first pitch at White Sox game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Hailey Dawson, an 8-year-old who was born missing three fingers due to a rare disease, threw out the first pitch at Tuesday’s White Sox game against the Cleveland Indians.

Hailey has been aiming to make history by throwing the opening pitch at every MLB park. She taught herself to hold and throw a ball with her specially designed 3D-printed hand. Tuesday was the 13th time she threw out the first pitch at a baseball game.

The 8-year-old from Las Vegas is on a national tour telling people about Poland Syndrome. Her mom, Yong Dawson, is her constant companion.

Back in 2014 Hailey’s mom asked the University of Nevada Las Vegas if they could make Hailey a 3D-printed hand and they did. At first it was just a way to ride a bike but then they started dreaming big.

They wanted to raise awareness about Poland Syndrome and have a good time along the way.

Her mom said the 8-year-old gains confidence each time she throws out a pitch.

“She can do anything she wants to and really doesn't have any problems doing anything,” she said.”

When it came time for her big moment, Hailey was one cool kid. She even got an autograph from White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito.