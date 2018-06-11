White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. Cleveland

* The Cleveland Indians have won 16 of the past 22 meetings with the Chicago White Sox since the beginning of 2017. Over that span, the Tribe’s ERA against the Sox (2.69) is the second-lowest by a pitching staff against a divisional foe (Cle vs. KC: 2.39).

* The Indians won four out of five against the Brewers and the Tigers. In their win against Detroit on Sunday, the Indians produced 14 hits and 9 runs, more than enough offense for Corey Kluber to get his MLB-leading 10th win (tied – Max Scherzer).

* The White Sox are 12-12 in their last 24 games after starting the season 10-29. The improvement has been largely with their defense, lowering their runs allowed per game from 5.7 to 4.2 (offense is roughly the same: 3.8 runs per game to 4.0). Their bullpen ERA over that span is just 2.65.

* Melky Cabrera has 11 RBI for the Indians in 15 games this season, including four via sacrifice fly. Cleveland had just six total sacrifice flies on the season before Melky Cabrera joined the big league club on May 20.

* Lucas Giolito has allowed the highest on-base percentage (.483) in the first inning among pitchers who have 10.0 innings pitched in the first this season. He has not been much better in the second (fourth highest) or third (fifth highest), either.

* Carlos Carrasco is 3-0 with a 1.23 ERA in his last four starts against the White Sox. In his last start, September 6, 2017 in Chicago, he came within one out of shutting out the home side.