For the lastest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Warmer and stormy for most of the week
-
Warmer week follows stormy weekend
-
Rain possible later in week, warmer temps on the way
-
Weekend starts off cooler, warmer temps next week
-
Storms expected Sunday, warmer temps on the way
-
Storms possible with warmer weather
-
-
Mostly sunny skies, warmer temps return
-
Warmer weather on the way
-
Showers this weekend and a warm and stormy week to follow
-
Sunny, clear skies; Warmer temps on the way
-
Cloudy skies, warmer temps on the way
-
-
Warmer temps on the way
-
Mostly sunny Tuesday, mild week ahead
-
Hot temps, sunny skies until mid-week