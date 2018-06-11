US unveils new Russia sanctions over cyberattacks

WASHINGTON — The US Treasury Department has imposed fresh sanctions on five Russian entities and three individuals, including a firm that’s controlled by Russia’s Federal Security Service. The latest step by the Trump administration comes in response to Russian cyberattacks on the US and its allies, including the NotPetya cyberattack and cyber intrusions of the US energy grid.

“The United States is committed to aggressively targeting any entity or individual working at the direction of the FSB whose work threatens the United States and will continue to utilize our sanctions authorities, including those provided under CAATSA, to counter the constantly evolving threats emanating from Russia,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement Monday.

The firms designated in Monday’s announcement have directly contributed to improving Russia’s cyber capabilities through their work with the FSB, which has compromised the security of the US and its allies, Mnuchin said. They include Digital Security, ERPScan and Embedi.

This story is breaking and will be updated.