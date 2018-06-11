× Trial begins in 2014 shooting death of Skokie teen

SKOKIE, Ill. — The trial began Monday for the first of five people accused of killing a Skokie teen and shooting another in 2014

Niles North High School Senior Max Gadau, 17, was shot and killed in what prosecutors say was a drug deal that turned into a deadly robbery.

Gadau’s female friend, who was in the car with him, was also shot in the face and critically wounded.

Dzevad Avdic, the alleged planner, is one of five people charged. He pleaded not guilty and faces life in prison if convicted.

The trial is expected to last about a week.