× The Indians put a stop to the White Sox momentum to start the four-game series

CHICAGO – For once in 2018, the club at the Major League level of the organization was providing some positivity.

Since June 1st the White Sox had a 6-4 record – a far cry from their struggles from the first two months of the season – including series wins over contenders Milwaukee and Boston. On top of that, young pitcher Dylan Covey outdueled former White Sox ace Chris Sale on Friday and Carlos Rodon was strong in his season debut on Saturday.

But as they did late in May, the Indians brought the White Sox back down to earth in a dominating performance on Monday night.

With the Cleveland offense finding their groove against Lucas Giolito and Carlos Carrasco making life miserable for the home team hitters, the Indians shutout the White Sox 4-0 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday night.

Carrasco was the star of the night as he stiffled White Sox hitters over seven innings, striking out eleven batters in the process while allowing just two hits and giving up a walk. Giolito, who allowed nine hits and five runs in his last outing against the Indians on May 29th, allowed all four runs in the fourth and fifth innings as he falls to 4-7 on the season.

Lonnie Chisenhall’s single to center plated the first run of the fourth inning and Yan Gomes followed it with a two-run double to make it 3-0. Michael Brantley took Giolito deep for his 11th homer of the year in the fifth to complete the scoring, which was plenty to beat the White Sox who saw their streak of momentum come to a halt.