Police investigating death of 81-year-old woman as homicide
CHICAGO — Police are investigating the death of an 81-year-old woman on the South Side as a homicide.
The woman was found with severe injuries just before noon Sunday at a home near 100th and Forest Avenue in the city’s Rosemoor neighborhood.
She was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Neighbors said they believe someone requested a well being check after they weren’t able to reach the woman.
Her name has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.710803 -87.612125