× Police investigating death of 81-year-old woman as homicide

CHICAGO — Police are investigating the death of an 81-year-old woman on the South Side as a homicide.

The woman was found with severe injuries just before noon Sunday at a home near 100th and Forest Avenue in the city’s Rosemoor neighborhood.

She was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Neighbors said they believe someone requested a well being check after they weren’t able to reach the woman.

Her name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.