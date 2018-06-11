Once among the poorest in the U.S., Hopkins Park still recovering after a decade of promises

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Investigates

HOPKINS PARK, Ill. — An hour south of Chicago, you’ll find a small town where some people don’t have electricity or running water. A decade ago it was labeled one of the poorest communities in America.

Residents do feel pride in their land, along with frustration over a history of politicians offering solutions. There are few jobs, no natural gas line and a dilapidated village hall has become a symbol of uncertainty.

Still, resident Will Smith said he'd still rather live in his area of Hopkins Park than in his old home on the West Side of Chicago.

After 10 years of politicians promising to improve the quality of life in Hopkins Park, WGN returns to see which were broken, and which were kept.