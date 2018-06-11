Midday Fix: Edible blooms

Tony Fulmer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chalet Landscape, Nursery & Garden Center
Short list of common garden flowers that are edible:
Bachelor’s buttons (petals only)
Begonia, tuberous
Calendula (pot marigold)
Cosmos
Dahlia
Daylily
Dianthus (pinks)
Fuchsia
Geranium
Marigold (Signet)
Nasturtium
Pansy
Rose
Snapdragon
Violet
Other tips:
- Always research and identify flowers with certainty before eating them. Don’t eat cut flowers from a florist, because you don’t know what they’ve been sprayed with.
- Examples of edible flowers include varieties of bachelor button petals, cosmos, fuchsia, signet marigold, pansy and violet.
- Grow edible flowers yourself, so you know they are safe and chemical-free.
- Pick edible flowers first thing in the morning if possible, for the best flavor.
- Wash and pet edible flowers dry before eating.
- Rose petals can be used in jams and jellies and as garnishes in salads and desserts.
- The flower of many herbs, including basil and chives, can be used in salads and sandwiches.
- Some vegetable blooms are also edible: squash flowers are good stuffed with ricotta cheese.
