Midday Fix: Edible blooms

Posted 11:45 AM, June 11, 2018, by

Tony Fulmer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chalet Landscape, Nursery & Garden Center

Short list of common garden flowers that are edible:

Bachelor’s buttons  (petals only)

Begonia, tuberous

Calendula (pot marigold)

Cosmos

Dahlia

Daylily

Dianthus (pinks)

Fuchsia

Geranium

Marigold  (Signet)

Nasturtium

Pansy

Rose

Snapdragon

Violet

Other tips:

  • Always research and identify flowers with certainty before eating them. Don’t eat cut flowers from a florist, because you don’t know what they’ve been sprayed with.
  • Examples of edible flowers include varieties of bachelor button petals, cosmos, fuchsia, signet marigold, pansy and violet.
  • Grow edible flowers yourself, so you know they are safe and chemical-free.
  • Pick edible flowers first thing in the morning if possible, for the best flavor.
  • Wash and pet edible flowers dry before eating.
  • Rose petals can be used in jams and jellies and as garnishes in salads and desserts.
  • The flower of many herbs, including basil and chives, can be used in salads and sandwiches.
  • Some vegetable blooms are also edible: squash flowers are good stuffed with ricotta cheese.

Event:

Chalet Summer Swizzle

Botanical cocktails and shopping event

Wednesday, June 13

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Chalet Landscape, Nursery & Garden Center

To register, visit www.chaletnursery.com   

Chalet Landscape, Nursery & Garden Center is located at 3132 Lake Ave., Wilmette, Ill.

www.ChaletNursery.com