Man, 57, injured after Chatham drive-by shooting

CHICAGO – A 57-year-old man was shot in the leg after a drive-by shooting in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 7800 block of South Cottage Grove around 5:30 p.m. Police said a female driver in a grey vehicle drove by and a male passenger in the back seat fired shots and struck the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

No one is in custody.