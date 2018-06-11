Man, 23, shot at Garfield Red Line station, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A 23-year-old man was shot Monday at a CTA Red Line station.

The man was shot twice in the shoulder and once in the chest around 2 p.m. on the platform of the Garfield Red Line station on the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

The incident started with an argument at the turnstile of the Garfield stop. The argument continued onto the train platform. The train then came and they got onto the train and then the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several shots. The victim then fell onto the platform. A source said before the victim fell, he tried to run after the suspect, but the suspect got away.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Normal service on the train was restored around 3 p.m. The trains were stopped for several hours.

There are HD cameras at CTA train stops, so the incident was captured on video. The video has not yet been released.