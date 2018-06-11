Lunchbreak: Kefir Lemon Icebox Pie in a Jar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Julie Smolyansky, CEO and Director of Lifeway Foods Inc. and author of "The Kefir Cookbook"

Lemon Icebox Pie in a Jar

SERVES 4

EGG YOLK MIXTURE/MERINGUE

4 large brown eggs, separated

1 cup granulated sugar

Juice of 2 lemons

1⁄4 cup Kefir Labneh (page 43)

WHIPPED CREAM

1⁄4 cup heavy whipping cream (32–36% butterfat)

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

FOR SERVING

1 prebaked pie crust, store-bought or the crust from Hibiscus Strawberry Rhubarb Pie (page 283)

4 canning jars

FOR THE EGG YOLK MIXTURE In a mixer, whip the egg yolks with ½ cup of the gran­ulated sugar until thick. Stir in the lemon juice and transfer the mixture to a glass bowl. Set the bowl over a pan of simmering water and cook, constantly stirring, until it thickens, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove it from the heat and allow it to cool. Once the egg yolk mixture is cool, fold in the labneh.

FOR THE MERINGUE Clean out the original mixer bowl, then beat the egg whites and the remaining ½ cup granulated sugar, whipping until soft peaks form. Fold the meringue into the cooled egg yolk mixture.

FOR THE WHIPPED CREAM In a bowl, with a hand mixer, beat the heavy cream with the powdered sugar until soft peaks form.

TO PLATE Crumble the pie crust and pour a small amount into the bottom of each of the canning jars. Divide the lemon mousse among the four jars, topping each with an equal amount of whipped cream. Cover each jar with a lid and freeze before serving.

CHEF'S TIP This sweet-and-tart, no-bake pie recipe has the luxurious texture of key lime pie, and the jars make them picnic-ready.