Larry Kudlow in hospital after heart attack, Trump says

President Donald Trump tweeted that his top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack on Monday and has been hospitalized.

Kudlow was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, according to the president’s tweet.

The tweet was sent minutes before the president’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for details.