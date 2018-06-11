Larry Kudlow in hospital after heart attack, Trump says

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 06: White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow holds a news briefing about the upcoming G7 meetings in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House June 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kudlow said President Donald Trump's focus at the meetings will be on trade and mutual security among members of the G7. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump tweeted that his top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack on Monday and has been hospitalized.
Kudlow was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, according to the president’s tweet.
The tweet was sent minutes before the president’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.