June continues where May left off

With the heavy rains over the weekend, Chicago’s June rainfall has already reached 3.13 inches – 1.79 inches above normal. This follows on the heels of the May’s record monthly total of 8.21 inches that easily exceeded the previous May record 7.59-inches set back in 1945. We should pick up a little more rainfall Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will move through our area from the west Tuesday night.

Next up a hot, humid dome of air over the plains will push into northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, boosting temperatures into the upper 80s Friday and well into the 90s over this coming weekend. Humidity will be up and there may be isolated thunderstorms around the area each day that could cool things off temporarily.