× Former suburban day care worker convicted of murder will not get new trial

A former suburban day care worker convicted of murder will not be granted a new trial.

Melissa Calusinski’s attorney sought to reverse her conviction with a new trial from the 2nd District appellate court.

Calusinki is serving a 31 year sentence for the 2009 murder of Benjamin Kingan. The 16-month-old died after being found unresponsive at a Lincolnshire day care center.

Calusinski initially denied harming the boy, but later after hours of interrogation, confessed to slamming his head on the floor.

Her attorney argues her confession was coerced and said enhanced x-rays now show he’d suffered a prior head injury.

In a statement Calusinski’s attorney says the office will file a petition now with the Illinois Supreme Court.