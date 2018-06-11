× Cubs fan charged with felony trespass after running onto Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — A man who ran onto the field during Sunday’s Cubs game is due in bond court today.

Joseph Confer, 24 of Crest Hill, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a place of public amusement, according to police.

Police say Confer ran onto Wrigley Field around 4:20 p.m., in the middle of the game.

Wrigley security guards caught Confer on the field, and turned him over to Chicago police.

Criminal trespass carries a fine of at least $1,000, plus at least 30 hours of community service.