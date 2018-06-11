He's a fitness and nutrition expert and the author of “365 Health and Fitness Hacks."
Joey Thurman is here to share some of his Father's Day fitness gift ideas.
More information at:
Www.Fitvinewine.com
10% off with code: Thurman10
www.Rollga.com
$5 off with code: JOEY5
www.Flexdiscfit.com
15% off with coupon code: joeythurmanfit
Discount is $32 off the Marc Pro with code: Thurmanfit
https://www.sixpackbags.com/
10% off of your entire order with code: DAD10
www.barbellapparel.com/2018
20% with code: joeythurmanfit