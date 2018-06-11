× Driver in car dangling from parking structure saved by tourist in California, officials say

SANTA MONICA, Cal. — A tourist rescued a woman from her car as it dangled precariously off the side of a multi-story parking garage in Santa Monica late Monday morning, officials told KTLA .

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. in a parking structure adjacent to the Third Street Promenade and roughly across the street from Santa Monica Place, according to the Santa Monica Fire Department. Fire Capt. Patrick Nulty told KTLA a woman in her 60s was parking in a space when she inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake. That nearly propelled the vehicle off the fifth floor of the structure, but safety cables that serve as a barrier prevented the car from plummeting off, he said.

A bystander helped open the door and managed to get the woman out the dangling car.

“There was … probably a 3-foot gap between where the passenger door was to where she could be pulled over to the fifth floor,” Nulty said, describing the dangerous conditions. He added the gap was basically a “straight shot down.”

The bystander, described only as a tourist, didn't want any recognition and quickly left the scene. The woman was unharmed but shaken up. About two dozen firefighters were dispatched to the scene, including search and rescue personnel, to stabilize the car. The vehicle was safely removed shortly before 11:40 a.m., according to a KTLA photographer at the scene.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.