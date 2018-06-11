Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ Milwaukee

* The Cubs and Brewers played eight times in April, with the Cubs taking seven of the games by a combined score of 29-9. Dating back to September 21, 2017, Chicago has won 10 of its last 12 against Milwaukee.

* Chicago won four of six games in its Pennsylvania home stand, taking two of three from both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Despite the two series victories, the Cubs were outscored over the six games, 22-18.

* Milwaukee is coming off a eight-game road trip that started with four losses in five games against the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland but finished with two victories in three games against Philadelphia. The Brewers lost the third game against the Phillies 4-3 after winning the first two games by a combined score of 24-7.

* Ryan Braun went 6-for-12 in Milwaukee’s series against Philadelphia. Four of the six hits went for extra bases (two HR, one 3B, one 2B) and Braun picked up seven RBI across the three games.

* Jose Quintana has a career 0.63 ERA against the Brewers in six starts, the lowest for any opposing pitcher against the Brewers all-time (minimum five games started).

* In four career starts against the Cubs, Junior Guerra has posted a 1.61 ERA and held opponents to a .184 batting average. He has not allowed a home run to the Cubs as a starter since his first start against them in 2016, and lost a matchup against the North Siders earlier this year despite allowing thr