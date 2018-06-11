× Chicagoans prayer for successful U.S. and North Korea talks

WHEELING, Ill. — Chicagoans are expressing hope for improved relations between the U.S. and North Korea on the eve of talks between President Donald Trump and dictator Kim Jong-un.

Rev. Jesse Jackson joined members of the area’s Korean-American community and other religious leaders for a prayer service in Wheeling Monday morning.

Jackson says he’s encouraged to see the two leaders talking rather than threatening to fight.

Some Korean-Americans at the morning prayer service say they believe Kim is serious about finding common ground with President Trump.