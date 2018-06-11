× Chicago-bound flight from Rome diverted due to ‘potential security concern’

SHANNON, IRELAND — A flight headed to Chicago from Rome was diverted Monday morning due to a security concern.

United Airlines flight UA971, en route to Chicago from Rome, was diverted to Shannon, Ireland following a “potential security concern,” a statement from the airlines said.

“Additional security screenings will be performed on all customers and baggage, and we will work to get customers on their way to Chicago as quickly as possible,” according to the statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.