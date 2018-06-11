Changes to Metra’s BNSF schedule begins today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Changes to Metra's busiest train line began Monday.

Updates to the BNSF schedule include new arrival and departure times, added or removed stops and renumbered trains.

The schedule revisions were made following the implementation of the new federally-mandated safety system called Positive Train Control (PTC), which automatically stops a train if the engineers fail to or exceeds the speed limit.

Train crews will have to initialize the system before each run, which is expected to take more time, so train schedules will be adjusted to account for the increased turn times between runs.

Metra plans to make similar changes on other lines with tight turn times as PTC is implemented.

Here's a link to the new schedule on the BNSF line: metrarail.com