Bodycam video released of hostage situation on Near West Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Bodycam video was released of a hostage situation on the Near West Side that happened in April.

The video, released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), shows the tense moments when shots were fired during a hostage standoff on April 11 at an apartment on West Washington Boulevard near North Hoyne Avenue and held her at gunpoint.

Police said Marcos Malvais dragged a woman into a bathroom in the apartment and held her at gunpoint.

Sergeant Joseph Menoni is seen firing four shots at Malvais.

He said he saw Malvais raise a gun and point it in his direction.

Malvais was shot in the arm and was arrested. He's currently in jail facing a long list of charges including attempted murder, home invasion and armed robbery.

COPA is investigating the shooting.