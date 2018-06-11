Bail denied in crash that killed Lyft passenger

CHICAGO — Bail was denied for a man in a DUI crash that killed a Lyft passenger over the weekend in Logan Square.

Travis Anderson, 25, of Arizona was driving in the 1600 block of North Humboldt Boulevard around 3:55 a.m. Friday when he crossed the center line and hit another car. One person was killed in that car.

Police said Anderson tested positive for cocaine and had more than double the legal limit of alcohol in his system. He had another court hearing on Monday.

The Lyft driver, Elizabeth Renter, 32, was also charged with DUI.

Anudari “Anna” Bayaraa, 23, was the passenger killed. A GoFundMe page was set up for Bayaraa.