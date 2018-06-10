“The Schmo” discusses his unique reporting style on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When you see his segments, you know this reporter has a different mindset.

"The Schmo" has shown that off a few times on Sports Feed, showing off a unique style to get big time athletes to get to know him and, in turn, introduce a different side of the person.

On Sunday, he came all the way from Los Angeles to talk about his reporting on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Sunday's show. "The Schmo" talked about some of the people he's met, the hard hits he took from T.J. Dillashaw, and his philosophy on his career during his two segments on the show.

You can hear more from "The Schmo" on the show by clicking on the video above or below.