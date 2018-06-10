× Strong thunderstorms moving out of Eastern portions of Ogle and Lee Counties into western DeKalb County 2 to 2:15AM CDT

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN OGLE…EASTERN LEE AND

WESTERN DE KALB COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT…

At 156 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Stillman Valley to near Rochelle to near

La Moille. Movement was east at 40 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Rochelle and Hillcrest around 200 AM CDT.

Shabbona, Kirkland and Malta around 215 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Compton, Creston,

Davis Junction, Sublette, West Brooklyn, Lee and Steward.