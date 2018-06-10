× SONIC brings back ‘signature’ pickle-flavored snow cone slushes

OKLAHOMA CITY– Starting Monday, June 11, SONIC locations will start serving up frozen snow cone slushes made with pickle juice, and other “signature” flavors.

In a release, the company says news the signature slush flavor would be returning “nearly broke the internet” as people tried to explain what the dessert actually tastes like.

The other classic flavors slated to return include Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian and Tiger’s Blood. SONIC’s Scott Uehlein said the flavors all have a “distinctly summertime vibe.” The slushes will be served at participating SONIC locations, while supplies last.

Some social media efforts planned in sync with those ‘vibes’ include a custom Snapchat lens that will turn users into a Pickle Juice Slush.

After all, you are what you eat.