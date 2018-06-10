× North-south oriented band of strong thunderstorms moving across western portions of the Chicago area 2:30 to 3PM CDT this Sunday morning

Update 3PM CDT…

Storms appear to be weakening somewhat as they move east. Most of the Chicago area will be covered with scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms early this Sunday morning. The main problems anticipated are localized possible flood-producing downpours.

A band of strong thunderstorms with potential wind gusts to 50 miles per hour and heavy downpours will move east out of Winnebago, DeKalb, LaSalle and Livingston Counties into southern portions of Boone and McHenry, Kane, Kendall, Grundy and Ford/Iroquois Counties between 2:30 and 3:30AM CDT this Sunday morning.

