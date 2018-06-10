× Lyft passenger killed in Logan Square crash, driver charged, police say

CHICAGO – A Lyft passenger who was killed after a car crash in Logan Square has been identified and two people are now facing charges.

Anudari “Anna” Bayaraa, 23, was killed after a car crash on the 1600 block of North Humboldt Boulevard around 3:55 a.m. Friday, according to Chicago Sun-Times.

Elizabeth Renter, 32, the driver of the Lyft car, was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs.

Travis Anderson, 25, of Tempe, Ariz., was charged with one felony count of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in accident/death and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of drugs.

Officials said no mugshots were available of Anderson or Renter.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Bayaraa.

The incident is under investigation.