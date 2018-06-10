× Flood Advisory for westernmost counties of the Chicago area until 6AM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued an

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Eastern Livingston County in central Illinois…

Much of La Salle County in north central Illinois…

Lee County in north central Illinois…

Southwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Southwestern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois…

Central Ford County in east central Illinois…

(Light-green-shaded area on highlighted map)

* Until 600 AM CDT

* At 234 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms

with heavy rain. Many areas have already picked up over an inch of

rain with another batch of heavy rain producing thunderstorms

expected, some minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas

is likely to develop overnight.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Ottawa, Dixon, Pontiac, Mendota, Marseilles, Dwight, Fairbury,

Seneca, Serena, Shabbona, Piper City, Walton, La Salle, Amboy,

Earlville, Forrest, Chatsworth, Odell, Franklin Grove and Leland.