Family seeks answers in death of teen found in abandoned building

CHICAGO — A family desperate for answers about what happened to 15-year-old Sadaria Davis, who was found dead on April 27, spoke out for the first time Sunday to call on anyone with information to step forward.

Davis was missing for about three weeks before she was found on the third floor of an abandoned building just a few blocks from her home. Speaking out on Sunday, Davis' mother said she was found by a man who may have been the property manager. According to the family, an autopsy found no drugs in Sadaria's system.

The family called on police to continue the investigation, saying they can't eat or sleep, but want to be sure that justice is done. While asking people to not play detective on Facebook, they want anyone with real knowledge to step forward, and are now offering a $1,000 reward for information in her case.

Among speculation that Davis' death could be connected with the disappearances of three other women nearby, the family said they didn't know if they are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-U-TELL-US.