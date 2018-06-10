× Cubs Game Notes For Sunday vs. Pittsburgh

* Jon Lester and the Cubs allowed one hit against the Pirates yesterday afternoon. It was only the second time in the last 60 seasons the Cubs have one-hit the Pirates, and the first time since Jake Arrieta picked up his 21st win of the 2015 season.

* Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo have enjoyed playing against the Pirates, both posting an OPS over 1.000 in their careers against Pittsburgh.

* The Pirates are at a bit of a low point, with just five wins in their last 21 games dating back to May 18. That is the lowest win percentage in MLB in that time period. The Cubs are tied for the second-best winning percentage since May 18 at 15-6 (.714).

* Since allowing 10 runs (all earned) in a loss to the Indians on May 22, the Cubs’ pitching staff has been dominant, leading the majors in ERA (2.37), Opp Avg (.203), Opp Slug (.302), Opp OPS (.591), hits/9 (6.57).

*Kyle Hendricks’ overall opponent batting average at home (.193) ranks third in the NL behind Max Scherzer (.141) and Patrick Corbin (.171) [minimum 150 batters faced].