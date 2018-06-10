× Body of elderly woman with signs of ‘significant trauma’ found in Roseland home

CHICAGO —Police discovered the body of an 81-year-old woman with signs of “significant trauma” Sunday afternoon while responding to a 911 call on the Far South Side.

Officers responding to a well-being check at the 10000 block of S. Forest Ave. around 11:50 a.m. found the body of an elderly woman that had significant signs of trauma, according to police news affairs.

Residents describe the block as a quiet one filled with elderly people. Neighbors believe someone called for the well-being check after not being able to reach the woman in her home.

Detectives are now investigating the death as a homicide, but have not released additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.