Author Violet Ramis Stiel talks new book ‘Ghostbuster’s Daughter”

CHICAGO -- Harold Ramis was a legendary movie writer, actor and producer.

He joined Second City in the late ‘60s before working on iconic movies that Include “Ghostbusters,” “Caddyshack” and “Groundhog Day.”

His oldest daughter, Violet Ramis Stiel, is sharing stories of her father's life in a new book called “Ghostbuster’s Daughter: Life With My Dad Harold Ramis.”

Harold Ramis passed away in 2014, while living in the North Shore

Stiel will be at the Classic Cinemas Theater in Woodstock at noon Sunday to talk about her new book. Tickets are $35.