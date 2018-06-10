× 7 shot in gang-related shooting in Aurora, police say

AURORA, Ill. – Seven people were shot in an apparent gang-related shooting at a child’s birthday party early Sunday morning in Aurora, according to police.

Aurora police said they responded to a home in the 300 block of West Park Avenue just after midnight on Sunday and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds. The seventh person was driven to a hospital by a relative during the initial investigation. Police said the party attendees were “largely uncooperative” during the investigation.

Police said the shooters arrived on bike and on foot, fired multiple rounds and then fled northbound on Grand Avenue.

Aurora police said the only suspect information they have is that the shots were fired by several males dressed in dark hooded sweatshirts.

Police said it appeared someone at the party returned fire.

The victims were five men, ages 21, two 22-year-olds, a 25-year-old and a 28-year-old. The 21-year-old man is in critical condition. Two woman ages 27 and 30 were also shot.

Anyone with information is asked to Aurora police at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.